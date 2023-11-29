NPG Of Ombudsman Monitored Boarding Gymnasium In Sumgayit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Preventive Group (NPG) of the Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted
monitoring of the boarding gymnasium, a special school for children
with disabilities located in the city of Sumgayit, Azernews reports.
In the course of the monitoring conducted in the Sumgayit City
boarding gymnasium, it was found that there is overcrowding in the
institution for 280 pupils; 720 children are registered.
The settlement of 30 IDP families in the dormitory of the school
is also one of the factors affecting the population density.
It was found that the institute, in particular its dormitory, is
in need of major repairs; there are no bathrooms; and the issue of
lighting needs improvement.
In the Sumgayit city special school for children with
disabilities, difficulties were identified in providing other
students with special teaching aids, except for primary school
students.
Despite the fact that the institution is designed for children
with disabilities, it was observed that infrastructure was not
provided, ramps were not installed, and the school canteen did not
have a ventilation system.
As part of the monitoring, a meeting was held with children, who
were informed about the possibilities and ways of contacting the
Ombudsman.
Finally, the managers of the enterprises were interviewed,
recommendations were made to remedy the deficiencies, and the
statutes of all three enterprises were explained.
It was brought to the attention that it needed to be
upgraded.
In connection with the results of the presidency, an appeal will
be sent to the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
