Azerbaijan Awards Employees Of Heydar Aliyev Academy Of State Security Service - Decree


11/29/2023 8:11:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of Azerbaijan's State Security Service have been awarded.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The full list of names of the awarded is available here .

