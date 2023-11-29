Azerbaijan Awards Employees Of Heydar Aliyev Academy Of State Security Service - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of Azerbaijan's State
Security Service have been awarded.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The full list of names of the awarded is available here .
MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107509407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.