Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Actively Cooperate Within ECO, Expert Says

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within the
framework of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO)
contributes to the deepening and development of relations between
the two countries.
This was stated by the economist and independent researcher,
Ulugbek Kamaletdinov, Azernews reports.
"In general, the relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
within the framework of the ECO can be assessed as promising, given
the more than half a billion consumer markets of the organization's
countries. There is potential for the development of cooperation in
various fields, such as transport, energy, agriculture, and
tourism," he said.
According to Kamaletdinov, the last ECO summit, which was held
in early November, became a key event for improving the
organization's activities and identifying prospects for further
development of transport, communication, and humanitarian
cooperation among the participating countries.
"The Economic Cooperation Organisation, in my opinion, is a
fairly effective platform for consultations and cooperation between
the countries of Central and South Asia. The participation of
Turkey and Azerbaijan in it significantly expands the
organization's transport and infrastructure capabilities," the
economist stressed.
