Russians Bring Another Batch Of Fake 'Volunteers' To Occupied Territories - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians have brought another batch of 'volunteers' to the temporarily occupied territories for fake youth movements.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, Ukrinform reported.

"The invaders continue to imitate public life in the TOT, as well as local support of the occupation. To do this, pro-Kremlin students from the 'First Movement' travel to the occupied territories on a rotating basis. They are involved in treating the occupiers, organizing staged meetings and propagandizing the local population," the statement said.

In particular, they conduct propaganda lessons in Ukrainian schools to brainwash Ukrainian children.

"Every propagandist will be held accountable for crimes against the Ukrainian people," the National Resistance Center emphasized in this regard.

As reported, Russia is preparing new lists of children for deportation from the occupied territories.