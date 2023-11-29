Stefanchuk Discusses Defense Support For Ukraine With Heads Of Two Chambers Of Belgian Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed defense support for Ukraine with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Belgian Parliament Eliane Thillier and the President of the Senate Stéphanie D'Oze.

The Ukrainian speaker posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"I thanked Belgium for all the military, humanitarian, and political support provided. Ukraine highly appreciates it. Special words of gratitude to Stéphanie D'Oze for visiting Kyiv on the anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-33, the day when Russia launched a massive drone attack. Therefore, the first issue we raised was defense support for Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.

He thanked Belgium for continuing military assistance and joining the F-16 coalition. "We need fighter jets. The speed of movement of our Armed Forces of Ukraine depends on the speed of supplying weapons," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.

According to him, the European and Euro-Atlantic integration was also in the focus of special attention of the interlocutors.

Stefanchuk emphasized that Ukraine is committed to further reforms and is ready to complete the implementation of the legislative steps outlined in the European Commission's report as part of the enlargement package in the near future.

In addition, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada added, Ukraine is preparing for the NATO Summit in Washington, where it expects to receive an invitation to join the Alliance.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the issue of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and the return to Ukraine of children forcibly deported to Russia.

As reported, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk is paying a working visit to Brussels on November 27-30.