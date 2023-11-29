Azerbaijani FM Moots Future Ties' Expansion With Algerian Foreign Ministry Secgen (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of
Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad
Lounes Magramane during the latter's visit to Azerbaijan, the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
Foreign Ministers from both countries met to discuss the
prospects of expanding existing friendship and cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Algeria, emphasizing the importance of political
dialogue, consultation mechanisms, inter-parliamentary cooperation,
and mutual high-level visits.
"At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects
of cooperation between the two countries in energy, agricultural,
humanitarian, health, and other spheres, as well as on cooperation
in regional and multilateral formats," the ministry said.
It was highlighted that the ideas put forward by Azerbaijan
during its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement had an essential
influence on the movement's resurgence.
Algeria's election as a non-permanent member of the United
Nations Security Council was emphasized, as was the significance of
improving collaboration within international institutions.
During the meeting, the Algerian side learned about Azerbaijan's
history of aggression and Azerbaijan's post-conflict objective of
achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region.
The parties discussed new areas of collaboration and other
regional topics of mutual relevance during the meeting.
