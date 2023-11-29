Azerbaijan Awards Employees Of Heydar Aliyev Academy Of State Security Service - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Employees of the
Heydar Aliyev Academy of Azerbaijan's State Security Service have
been awarded, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The full list of names of the awarded is available here .
