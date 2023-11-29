President Ilham Aliyev Appoints New Head Of Security Council Secretary's Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. President Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree appointing Ildirim Valiyev to the position
of head of Azerbaijan Security Council Secretary's Service's
Executive Control and Personnel Issues Department, Trend reports.
The decree takes effect on the day it is signed.
