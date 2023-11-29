Khairy Values King's Letter On International Day Of Solidarity With Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra)- The Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan, Atallah Khairy , highly valued contents of His Majesty King Abdullah II's letter on the occasion of "International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People," which falls November 29.In the letter, Khairy said His Majesty stressed necessity of stopping the war on the Gaza Strip, which killed thousands of children, women and the elderly people.In statements to "Petra" on Wednesday, the envoy pointed to His Majesty's affirmation that " values of all divine religions and our common human values categorically reject killing and terrorizing civilians."Additionally, he praised His Majesty's firm stances towards the heinous aggressive war launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip and its violations in the West Bank.The envoy welcomed His Majesty's call for all world countries to move to stop war on Gaza, lift the siege, and open the way for humanitarian organizations to perform their tasks and ensure delivery of adequate medical and relief aid to Gaza residents without disruption.On peacemaking, the diplomat urged influential countries to reach a lasting solution based on the two- state principle and establish an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Khairy also deeply valued His Majesty's keenness on UNRWA to continue its work and perform its tasks and duties towards the Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation.