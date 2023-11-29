2 men in South Carolina indict on federal hate crime charges for targeting hispanics

(MENAFN) Two men in South Carolina, Charles Antonio Clippard, 26, and Michael Joseph Knox, 28, have been indicted on federal hate crime charges related to a series of robberies in 2021 that specifically targeted Hispanic customers. The federal grand jury indictment, issued on Monday, alleges that Clippard and Knox engaged in armed robberies, forcibly taking cash, cellphones, and even a car from shoppers outside gas stations and a Mexican grocery store. The indictment asserts that the perpetrators intentionally selected victims based on their identification as Mexican or Hispanic.



The incidents involved following shoppers to their homes and then holding them at gunpoint. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, emphasized that the victims were chosen based on their ethnicity, underscoring the hate crime nature of the offenses. South Carolina is one of only two states in the United States without laws enabling enhanced penalties for violent hate crimes; the other is Wyoming. Efforts to institute a state-level hate crimes law in South Carolina have faced challenges, with some Republican state senators repeatedly obstructing the proposal.



Clippard and Knox each face multiple charges, including three counts of hate crimes, three counts of firearms offenses, one count of carjacking, and one count of conspiracy. The firearms offenses carry a minimum sentence of 21 years in prison. Each hate crime charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and the carjacking charge carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years.



The absence of hate crime legislation in South Carolina has drawn attention, especially in the wake of the 2015 racist massacre at the Emanuel AME church in Charleston. The federal investigation into the recent robberies is being conducted in collaboration with the Richland County Sheriff's Department and local police in Columbia. The indictment highlights the urgent need for legal measures addressing hate crimes in the state.

