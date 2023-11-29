Raising ‘Iron Curtain’ will cause EU country to pay billions

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions over border controls, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has cautioned that the economic toll of closing the Finland-Russia land border could amount to a staggering USD3.3 billion for Helsinki. In response to a surge in asylum seekers, Finland recently closed the majority of its border crossings with Russia, a move criticized by Volodin as detrimental to the country's citizens and hindering national development by "lowering the Iron Curtain in the east."



Volodin conveyed his concerns through his Telegram channel, emphasizing that the decision by Finnish authorities to shutter all but one border checkpoint could have severe financial repercussions. Estimates suggest a potential cost of around EUR3 billion, underscoring the significant economic consequences of such stringent border measures.



The Russian official also highlighted Finland's potential challenges, including heightened military spending as the country considers joining NATO and the ongoing impact of sanctions on Russia. Volodin asserted that the European Union is struggling to manage the fallout from these sanctions.



Last week, Finland closed seven out of eight operating border crossings with Russia, citing an alleged increase in undocumented asylum seekers from third countries as the rationale. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo indicated that even the remaining Raja-Jooseppi checkpoint would be closed in the event of further refugee influxes. The closures were justified by accusing Russia of allowing asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East to pass through without proper documentation. Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen went further, alleging that the Kremlin was strategically leveraging refugees to "accelerate the migrant crisis in Europe and destabilize its unity."



The tightening of border controls between Finland and Russia underscores the deepening geopolitical tensions and the broader implications on economic and diplomatic relations. As Finland grapples with the consequences of its border decisions, the potential financial strain serves as a stark reminder of the intricate balance countries must navigate when addressing issues of national security and refugee management.



MENAFN29112023000045015687ID1107509069