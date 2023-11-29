Media declares Russian properties can get confiscated due to new EU restrictions

(MENAFN) As the European Union contemplates a fresh round of sanctions against Moscow, reports from Finnish news agency STT suggest that the proposed measures could empower member states to confiscate property owned by sanctioned Russians who refuse to sell. The potential regulations, currently under debate as part of the 12th package of sanctions, may grant a six-month window to unblock assets, allowing owners to list their European Union-based possessions for sale.



This stringent approach is anticipated to aid Finnish authorities in gaining control of Helsinki's largest sports and events arena, Helsinki Halli (formerly Hartwall Arena). Owned by Russian businessmen Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, and Boris Rotenberg, the arena has remained closed since February 2022 due to sanctions against its billionaire proprietors. Finnish authorities assert a substantial financial loss, estimating over EUR100 million (approximately USD110 million) annually, attributed to the venue's inoperability.



The reported regulations align with Finland's ongoing efforts to expedite the confiscation of assets owned by the three Russian businessmen should they persist in refusing to sell. Helsinki aims to commence the nationalization process in early 2024, according to sources within the country's Foreign Ministry cited by Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat.



The situation mirrors a broader trend, as countries grapple with the geopolitical fallout and economic ramifications of sanctions. In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree outlining a mechanism to temporarily assume control of foreign assets in Russia should other nations seize Russian private or government property on their soil, or pose threats to the nation's national, energy, or economic security.



The unfolding developments underscore the intensification of economic measures by the European Union against Russia and the intricate geopolitical dynamics impacting both sides. As debates on the proposed sanctions continue within European Union legislative circles, the potential for asset confiscation adds a new dimension to the ongoing economic and diplomatic tensions between the European Union and Russia.



MENAFN29112023000045015687ID1107509066