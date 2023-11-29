Qatar Airways To Increase Flight Frequencies To Multiple Destinations For Winter Holiday Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has announced that it will continue to augment its growing network with increased flight frequencies, in time for the winter holiday season.

Passengers planning to relax on white-sand beaches or discover a vibrant new city will have more exciting options when booking their travels. Greater connectivity to Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Belgrade and Miami, through the award-winning Hamad International Airport is currently available for booking on .



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Qatar Airways is an airline that continually enhances its offerings to business and leisure travellers across the globe. The award-wining airline is proud to announce its expanded flight frequencies to its ever-growing network, and we look forward to seeing our passengers enjoy greater connectivity across the globe via our home hub, Hamad International Airport, starting this winter season.”

Qatar Airways network increases:

Bangkok – from 35 weekly to 38 weekly effective December 15, 2023.

Amsterdam – from 10 weekly to 14 weekly effective December 16, 2023.

Belgrade – from 7 weekly to 10 weekly effective December 23, 2023.

Barcelona – from 18 weekly to 21 weekly effective January 1, 2024.

Miami – from 7 weekly to 10 weekly effective January 13, 2024.

The expanded array of flight options across a global network of over 170 exciting destinations enable seamless connectivity through the award-winning Hamad International Airport in Doha, added the airlines in its press statement.