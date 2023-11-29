Jordan Plays 'Key' Role In Region's Stability- NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, Nov. 29 (Petra)-Jordan plays a "pivotal and necessary" role in bringing stability and achieving peace to various conflicts, primarily the Middle East region's conflict, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs & Security Policy, Javier Colomina, said.In an interview with "Petra" at the NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital, Brussels, Colomina noted His Majesty King Abdullah II is distinguished and owns deep knowledge about foreign policies, indicating that the King always expresses his point of view on various issues clearly and transparently.Colomina said the best indicator of the strong and distinguished relations was the King's visit to NATO headquarters at the beginning of November 2023, where the NATO Council was briefed on the latest developments in the region, adding that: "I was interested in listening to the king's vision on the Gaza war."Additionally, Colomina stressed that the King's visit was welcomed by the Council members, especially Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a bid to listen to Jordan's point of view, led by His Majesty, on the world situation, especially in the Middle East.Colomina said Jordan's position is "constructive" and based on dialogue and always seeks to end conflicts and bring peace and stability.Jordan, he noted, can provide a "valuable and significant" addition to resolving conflicts and bringing stability, "which is what Jordan is actually doing."Colomina added that NATO's partnership, which includes 31 member states, is "very strong and distinguished" with Jordan at the political and practical training levels.NATO is keen to deepen its bilateral relations with Jordan, which prompted the alliance to begin talking with the Kingdom to discuss the possibility of opening an office in the capital, Amman, he pointed out.Colomina pointed to the NATO's office in Amman, which will be the first in the region, and would support bilateral relations, which he described are "at an excellent level now.""We are going through difficult times, and at the present time, NATO'S top priority is the Russian-Ukrainian war, but since last October the alliance has been concerned about developments in Gaza," he said.