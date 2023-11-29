New UK Ambassador Presents Credentials

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic Affairs Majid Qatarneh on Wednesday received the credentials of Philip Hall, the new accredited and resident Ambassador of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to Jordan.

