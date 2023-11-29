Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Sends High-Level Delegation To Sierra Leone Following The Disturbance In The Country

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A High-level delegation from ECOWAS Commission and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has visited Freetown, Sierra Leone following a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in the country.

The delegation which met with President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone on November 27, 2023, comprised the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, Nige-ria's National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa and Nigeria's Chief of Defence Military Intelligence Major General Emmanuel Udiandeye.

The group conveyed a message of solidarity from the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The envoys reiterated the Commitment of ECOWAS towards preserving democracy and good governance across the sub-region while assuring President Bio of their readiness to support the Government and people of Sierra Leone to deepen democracy and good governance, consolidate peace and security as well as foster socio-economic development.

Receiving the delegation, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio expressed his apprecia-tion for the outpouring of support from key allies across the region and the world.

He emphasized his government's unwavering commitment to democracy and justice as well as the well-being and safety of its citizens.

President Bio further stated that Sierra Leone's leadership position in key institutions across the globe will be preserved and the government shall continue to work towards preserving and promoting the priceless peace enjoyed as a country since the end of its unfortunate dec-ade-long civil war 21 years ago.

