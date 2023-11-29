Casio To Release G-SHOCK With Interchangeable Bezels And Bands

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, September 9, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The DWE-5600CC is the first G-SHOCK to feature freely interchangeable bands and bezels.



The DWE-5600CC is the newest model of 5600 series, inheriting the epic square shape of the first G-SHOCK and including three types of replaceable bands and two bezels to expand the user experience of the G-SHOCK brand. As with previous 5600 series models, the band is shaped to reduce shock to the case if the watch is dropped, while also incorporating a newly-developed slide lever for ease of detachment. The bezel, which is ordinarily fixed to the case with screws, employs a new design secured by using four small hooks made from carbon fiber. The watch is the first 5600 series model to incorporate the Carbon Core Guard structure with a carbon fiber-reinforced case for shock resistance.



The DWE-5600CC is fitted with a green resin bezel and band imprinted with the circuit board design actually used in the base model 5600 series watch, which gives the watch a camouflage look. Included accessories are a matte black resin bezel and a band imprinted with the numerals“3229” representing the module designation for the 5600 series. Also included is a fabric band with a luminescent and reflective finish, which is imprinted with a circuit board design in black and white. Users will be delighted when they lift off the bezel to reveal the“SHOCK RESIST” logo visible from the side of the case. For the full line-up, please visit Resistance200 meters

Stopwatch1/100 second (00'00 to 00 to 59'59 to 99) / 1 second (1:00'00 to 23:59'59); measuring capacity: 23:59'59; measuring modes: split time

Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second; countdown range: 24 hours; countdown start time setting range: 1 second to 24 hours (1-second increments); auto-repeat

AlarmMulti-function alarm; hourly time signal

Other FunctionsFull auto-calendar; 12/24-hour format; EL backlight with afterglow; flash alert: flashes with buzzer that sounds for alarms, hourly time signals, countdown timer

Accuracy at Normal Temperature±15 seconds per month

Battery Life2 years on CR2016

Size of 8×13

Total WeightApprox. 54g (with resin band and bezel)

