Azerbaijan Doing Great Work To Unite Qizilbash People - Pakistan's Ex-Federal Secretary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan is doing great work "to unite the Qizilbash people" living in various countries of the world, former federal secretary of Pakistan, Board Member of the Qizilbash Global Heritage Organization Agha Sarwar Raza said at the international "The Heritage of Qizilbash in Azerbaijan: in the footsteps of history" event, organized by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Foundation, Trend reports.

"Qizilbash" - was originally an association of Turkoman nomadic tribes who spoke the Azerbaijani language. Later, all those living within the Safavid empire, were called "Qizilbash", regardless of ethnicity. The origin of the "Qizilbash" can be dated from the XV century onward.

"Our ancestors lived on the territory of Azerbaijan. Subsequently, they spread to different countries of the world. Azerbaijan is our Motherland," Raza noted.

"Every organization that thanks Azerbaijan for uniting the Qizilbash people living in different countries of the world should have a platform. Azerbaijan also ensured the creation of this platform. This will allow us to attract more members to this organization,” he added.

The conference was held in Baku on November 27-29 within the framework of the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The conference was attended by members of the "Qizilbash Global Heritage Council" of Pakistan, Türkiye, the US, Canada, UK, Singapore and Afghanistan, Azerbaijani MPs, researchers of Qizilbash heritage from Azerbaijan and Türkiye, representatives of various state structures, non-governmental and international organizations.

