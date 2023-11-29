Azerbaijan Doing Great Work To Unite Qizilbash People - Pakistan's Ex-Federal Secretary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan is
doing great work "to unite the Qizilbash people" living in various
countries of the world, former federal secretary of Pakistan, Board
Member of the Qizilbash Global Heritage Organization Agha Sarwar
Raza said at the international "The Heritage of Qizilbash in
Azerbaijan: in the footsteps of history" event, organized by the
Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Foundation, Trend reports.
"Qizilbash" - was originally an association of Turkoman nomadic
tribes who spoke the Azerbaijani language. Later, all those living
within the Safavid empire, were called "Qizilbash", regardless of
ethnicity. The origin of the "Qizilbash" can be dated from the XV
century onward.
"Our ancestors lived on the territory of Azerbaijan.
Subsequently, they spread to different countries of the world.
Azerbaijan is our Motherland," Raza noted.
"Every organization that thanks Azerbaijan for uniting the
Qizilbash people living in different countries of the world should
have a platform. Azerbaijan also ensured the creation of this
platform. This will allow us to attract more members to this
organization,” he added.
The conference was held in Baku on November 27-29 within the
framework of the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The conference was attended by members of the "Qizilbash Global
Heritage Council" of Pakistan, Türkiye, the US, Canada, UK,
Singapore and Afghanistan, Azerbaijani MPs, researchers of
Qizilbash heritage from Azerbaijan and Türkiye, representatives of
various state structures, non-governmental and international
organizations.
