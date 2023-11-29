Ministry Of Ecology And Natural Resources And NEQSOL Holding Signed A Memorandum Of Cooperation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of
ecology and environmental protection has been signed between the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and NEQSOL Holding.
The MoU was signed by Umaira Tagiyeva, Deputy Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources, and Imran Ahmadzada, the Head of
NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office. Cooperation in the field of
ecology and environmental protection were discussed at the event
attended by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar
Babayev and CEO of NEQSOL Holding Yusif Jabbarov.
The document outlines cooperation in the field of biodiversity
conservation, protection and restoration of species of flora and
fauna, restoration of ecosystem and infrastructure in specially
protected natural areas, provision of strategic raw materials for
sustainable activities, replacement of raw materials with waste
mineral components, use of alternative fuel and energy sources, as
well as support for the green economy.
"NEQSOL Holding places great importance on the application of
sustainable and responsible business practices. In addition to
business projects, such as the construction of a solar power plant
and the use of sustainable technologies, we also implement various
social projects. This Memorandum forms the basis for our joint
activities in the field of ecology and environmental protection,"
said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.
NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in
more than ten countries across the telecommunications, energy,
hi-tech, and construction industries.
MENAFN29112023000187011040ID1107509046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.