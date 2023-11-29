Iran Intends To Use Fossil Fuel Money To Build New Npps, VP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Atomic
Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will achieve access to the money
earned by using fewer fossil fuels as a result of the operation of
nuclear power plants in Iran, Vice President of Iran and Chief of
the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami
said, Trend reports.
He made the announcement after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on
November 29, 2023, Trend reports.
Eslami said that a working group led by the first vice president
of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, met on November 28 and decided to
allocate the fossil fuel funds to the agency and use them for
building new nuclear power plants (NPPs).
He added that Iran plans to increase its NPPs' power generation
capacity to 20,000 megawatt-hours and that this requires a large
amount of investment. He also said that some issues related to the
construction of NPPs in the country, such as funding, were
discussed at the meeting.
Eslami noted that the first unit of the Bushehr NPP, which has
been operating in Iran for 10 years, has supplied 61 billion
kilowatt hours of electricity to the country's network. He said
that this has saved about 7 billion euros worth of fossil fuel,
which is four times more than the initial investment in the
unit.
Eslami also said that five coastal regions of the country have
been selected for building NPPs that will have a capacity of 20,000
megawatts of electricity. He said that companies have been
established for this purpose and that the work on the construction
of NPPs is ongoing near Bushehr NPP, units 2 and 3, in Chabahar
County of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Hormozgan Province, and
Khuzestan Province.
Currently, Iran's sole nuclear power plant in operation is the
1st unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
Unit 1 of the Bushehr NPP was launched in 2011 by the Russian
Atomic Company (ROSATOM). In 2013, ROSATOM handed over the
operation of the unit to an Iranian company. The unit has been
generating 1,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year since
2013.

