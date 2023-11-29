-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Newly-Appointed Protocol Chief To Take Office Shortly


11/29/2023 7:20:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. A new head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been appointed, said foreign affairs ministry, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, Anar Najafli was appointed to the position.

Prior to this appointment, his predecessor, Ramil Rzayev had been appointed to another post through the Ministry's inner rotation in October.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN29112023000187011040ID1107509044

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search