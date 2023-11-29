Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Newly-Appointed Protocol Chief To Take Office Shortly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. A new head of
the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Azerbaijan has been appointed, said foreign affairs
ministry, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry, Anar Najafli was appointed to the
position.
Prior to this appointment, his predecessor, Ramil Rzayev had
been appointed to another post through the Ministry's inner
rotation in October.
