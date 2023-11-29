Four Checkpoints On Polish-Ukrainian Border Blocked, 2,450 Trucks In Queues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The blockade by Polish carriers continues at four checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, with 2,450 trucks in queues, according to the Polish side.

Spokesman for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, told Ukrinform.

"According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning, there are 1,650 trucks in the areas where the blockade began on November 6: Yahodyn - 400, Rava-Ruska - 600, Krakivets - 650. In addition, 800 trucks are waiting in Shehyni. The blockade in this area has been in place around the clock since November 27," the spokesman said.

However, as of this morning, the Ukrainian-Slovak border is unblocked and trucks are being allowed to cross as usual. About 500 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

As of this morning, 690 trucks were waiting to cross from Hungary to Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish carriers began an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was canceled by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest of local carriers and, putting forward their demands, began a blockade of truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.

The leader of the Civic Platform, Donald Tusk, accused the Polish government of inaction in the situation with the blockade of border crossings on the border with Ukraine.