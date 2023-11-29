In Zaporizhzhia, Russians Launch Drone At Humanitarian Aid Distribution Site, One Dead And One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Stepnohirsk, near Zaporizhzhia, with a drone during the delivery of humanitarian aid. A woman was killed and two more people were injured.

This was reported by the police of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrinform reported.

"In Stepnohirsk, during the unloading of a car with humanitarian aid, the occupiers once again attacked the civilian population with a kamikaze drone. The drone's wreckage injured civilians who were receiving aid," the statement said.

According to police, a 77-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and two other men were hospitalized with serious injuries.

As reported, 156 hits were recorded over the day on the territory of the Polohy and Vasylivka districts. Two missiles hit Zaporizhzhia.