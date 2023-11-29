Construction Of New Bridge Over Gudialchay River Is Finalised

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

According to the State Road Agency, construction of a new bridge over the Gudialchay River at the 27th km of the State Border with the Russian Federation motorway, which was washed away by heavy flooding caused by intense rains, is nearing completion, Azernews reports.

The new two-span bridge will be 66 metres long and 14.5 metres wide. The bridge will also have two lanes for pedestrians.

The construction of the piers, the base of the middle pier, and the piers of the bridge have already been completed; the girders of the flyover have been assembled; and the piers have been concreted.

Currently, preparatory work is underway for the construction of pedestrian pavements and turnstiles, as well as the laying of asphalt concrete pavement on the bridge. In addition, the construction of a protective dam and retaining walls in the riverbed is ongoing.

The new bridge is expected to be completed in the near future. For this purpose, the necessary number of forces have been mobilised to the site, and work is continuing without interruption.

It should be noted that prior to the construction of the new bridge, a new alternative road was constructed and commissioned in the area to ensure the smooth movement of citizens. The aforementioned 200-meter-long temporary road was constructed approximately 50 metres west of the bridge.

In addition, drivers can use the road passing through the Kymylkyshlak village of Khachmaz district as a temporary alternative road.