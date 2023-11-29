Construction Of New Bridge Over Gudialchay River Is Finalised

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
According to the State Road Agency, construction of a new bridge
over the Gudialchay River at the 27th km of the State Border with
the Russian Federation motorway, which was washed away by heavy
flooding caused by intense rains, is nearing completion, Azernews reports.
The new two-span bridge will be 66 metres long and 14.5 metres
wide. The bridge will also have two lanes for pedestrians.
The construction of the piers, the base of the middle pier, and
the piers of the bridge have already been completed; the girders of
the flyover have been assembled; and the piers have been
concreted.
Currently, preparatory work is underway for the construction of
pedestrian pavements and turnstiles, as well as the laying of
asphalt concrete pavement on the bridge. In addition, the
construction of a protective dam and retaining walls in the
riverbed is ongoing.
The new bridge is expected to be completed in the near future.
For this purpose, the necessary number of forces have been
mobilised to the site, and work is continuing without
interruption.
It should be noted that prior to the construction of the new
bridge, a new alternative road was constructed and commissioned in
the area to ensure the smooth movement of citizens. The
aforementioned 200-meter-long temporary road was constructed
approximately 50 metres west of the bridge.
In addition, drivers can use the road passing through the
Kymylkyshlak village of Khachmaz district as a temporary
alternative road.
