-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ecology Ministry And NEQSOL Holding Sign Mou On Environmental Protection


11/29/2023 7:20:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and NEQSOL Holding signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection. The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva and Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan Imran Ahmadzadeh, Azernews reports.

Issues of cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection were discussed at the event. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and General Director of NEQSOL Holding Yusif Jabbarov also attended the event

The document envisages protection of biodiversity, protection and restoration of flora and fauna species, and restoration of ecosystems and infrastructure in specially protected natural areas. Provision of strategic raw material resources to ensure sustainable operations, replacement of raw materials with waste mineral components, use of alternative fuel and energy sources, and "green" includes cooperation in supporting the economy.

CEO, Yusif Jabbarov informed that "NEQSOL Holding attaches great importance to the application of sustainable and responsible business practises. In addition to business projects such as building a solar power plant and applying sustainable technologies, we are also implementing various social projects. This memorandum forms the basis for our joint activities in the field of ecology and environmental protection.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in more than 10 countries in telecommunications, energy, high technology, and construction.

MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107509038

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search