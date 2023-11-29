Ecology Ministry And NEQSOL Holding Sign Mou On Environmental Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and NEQSOL Holding
signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of
ecology and environmental protection. The document was signed by
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva
and Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan Imran Ahmadzadeh, Azernews reports.
Issues of cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental
protection were discussed at the event. Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and General Director of NEQSOL
Holding Yusif Jabbarov also attended the event
The document envisages protection of biodiversity, protection
and restoration of flora and fauna species, and restoration of
ecosystems and infrastructure in specially protected natural areas.
Provision of strategic raw material resources to ensure sustainable
operations, replacement of raw materials with waste mineral
components, use of alternative fuel and energy sources, and "green"
includes cooperation in supporting the economy.
CEO, Yusif Jabbarov informed that "NEQSOL Holding attaches great
importance to the application of sustainable and responsible
business practises. In addition to business projects such as
building a solar power plant and applying sustainable technologies,
we are also implementing various social projects. This memorandum
forms the basis for our joint activities in the field of ecology
and environmental protection.
NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating
in more than 10 countries in telecommunications, energy, high
technology, and construction.
