Armenian President: Normalization Of Relations With Baku Is Prerequisite For Development Of Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is an
important prerequisite for the further development of all countries
in the region.
Azernews reports, citing Armenian President
Vahagn Khachaturian telling a meeting with the head of the
Lithuania-Armenia parliamentary Friendship Group Raimundas
Lopata.
Khachaturian noted that Armenia is interested in achieving
stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.
MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107509036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.