-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenian President: Normalization Of Relations With Baku Is Prerequisite For Development Of Region


11/29/2023 7:20:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is an important prerequisite for the further development of all countries in the region.

Azernews reports, citing Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian telling a meeting with the head of the Lithuania-Armenia parliamentary Friendship Group Raimundas Lopata.

Khachaturian noted that Armenia is interested in achieving stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107509036

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search