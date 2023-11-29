Israel military conducts operations in Jenin for 2nd consecutive day

(MENAFN) The Israeli army conducted military operations for the second consecutive day in Jenin city and the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, leading to the detention of several Palestinians.



The operations, marked by explosions, gunfire, and clashes, resulted in six people sustaining injuries.



On Tuesday evening, Israeli forces entered Jenin city, besieged the Jenin camp, and engaged in confrontations with Palestinians.



Both the city and the refugee camp have been declared closed military zones by the Israeli army, according to Jenin Mayor Nidal Obeidi. He reported that Israeli forces surrounded multiple hospitals in the city, and incidents of gunfire and explosions were reported.



During the operations, military bulldozers demolished streets, highlighting a pattern of infrastructure damage that occurs with each Israeli army incursion into the city and camp.



The Israeli army also detained several Palestinians in the process, Mayor Obeidi confirmed.



Medical sources in Jenin stated that six Palestinians suffered minor injuries as a result of the Israeli army's actions. Tensions have been escalating across the West Bank since the outbreak of fighting on October 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.



The West Bank-based Palestinian Health Ministry reported a total of 242 Palestinians killed and more than 2,850 injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the onset of hostilities.

