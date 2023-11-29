Qatar Approves Draft Agreement With Kuwait To Avoid Double Taxation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Cabinet approved on Wednesday a draft agreement between governments of Qatar and Kuwait on avoiding double taxation and preventing financial evasion on income and capital taxes.

This came during the Cabinet session chaired by Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Attiyah, Qatar News Agency (QNA) said.

The Cabinet also approved Qatar's accession to the agreement (ARASIA 2017), in addition to an agreement between government of Qatar and government of Uzbekistan on the elimination of double taxation with regard to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance, QNA added.

It also approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of cybersecurity between the National Cyber Security Agency in Qatar and the Cyber Security Agency in Singapore, the source said.

The meeting also agreed on MoU o establish a political consultation mechanism between Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia. (end)

