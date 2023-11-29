Izvestia: Russia takes into account grain ship-out prohibition

(MENAFN) In response to potential concerns about grain reserves, the Russian government has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to conduct monthly assessments of the nation's grain stockpiles, raising the possibility of an export ban if levels reach a critical threshold. As reported by Izvestia, the ministry considers 10 million tons of grain to be a "critically low" volume, which would only sustain the country for approximately 1.5 months based on Russia's annual grain consumption ranging between 80-85 million tons.



The Ministry assured Izvestia that, at present, Russia's grain reserves are deemed adequate to ensure food security, citing surplus stocks from the previous year and a bumper crop projected for 2023. Dmitry Patrushev, the Minister of Agriculture, announced during a recent meeting that the 2023 grain harvest is anticipated to be the second-largest in Russia's history. With over 151 million tons of grain already harvested, including nearly 99 million tons of wheat, Patrushev highlighted a significant increase in the production of socially important crops such as rice and buckwheat.



Minister Patrushev emphasized that the robust harvest would not only allow Russia to fully meet its domestic needs but also enable the country to supply record volumes of grain to international partners. The optimistic outlook on grain production comes amid global concerns about food security and rising commodity prices.



It's worth noting that this move to closely monitor and potentially restrict grain exports echoes a similar decision made in March 2022 when Russia temporarily banned grain exports to countries within the Eurasian Economic Union. This measure was implemented to safeguard the domestic food market, responding to the economic impact of Ukraine-related sanctions.



As Russia navigates the delicate balance between sustaining domestic food security and meeting international demand, the evolving situation in the global agricultural landscape remains critical. The government's proactive stance in monitoring grain reserves underscores the complexities and uncertainties faced by nations as they grapple with geopolitical and environmental factors impacting food production and distribution.



