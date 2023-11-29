Russian key bank implements policy prohibiting its employees from working remotely abroad

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Tinkoff, one of Russia's leading private banks, has implemented a policy prohibiting its employees from working remotely abroad, with exceptions limited to three specific countries. According to a report from business daily RBK, remote work will only be permitted from Belarus, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, where the bank operates development centers employing 3,500 individuals focused on the creation of fintech services, including internet banking and apps.



Scheduled to take effect in the coming year, this decision is grounded in two primary reasons, as outlined by RBK. Firstly, Tinkoff holds the status of a systemically important financial institution, and as such, it has access to critical information infrastructure. In adherence to the requirements of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, certain access restrictions may be necessary. Secondly, the bank emphasizes the importance of data security, particularly in the face of the heightened risk of cyberattacks on IT infrastructure. A representative from Tinkoff stated, "Amid the high risk of attacks on IT infrastructure, we must act with total responsibility and prevent any leaks of sensitive information, especially abroad." Any employee with a laptop visiting a country lacking a development center must have their critical access to the bank's systems fully disabled, the representative added.



RBK also highlights feedback from two Tinkoff employees residing abroad in countries not covered by the approved list. These employees express concerns about their ability to continue working for the bank beyond 2024 unless they relocate.



The move by Tinkoff underscores the broader challenges faced by Russian banks in maintaining data security in an increasingly interconnected and vulnerable digital landscape.



The decision comes at a time when the bank has recently voiced concerns about a "dire shortage" of qualified IT specialists in Russia. The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media estimates a significant shortfall of IT developers, ranging from 500,000 to 700,000 individuals, emphasizing the urgency for the country to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the technology sector. As Tinkoff navigates this delicate balance between remote work flexibility and safeguarding critical financial infrastructure, it prompts broader discussions about the evolving dynamics of remote work, data security, and the challenges faced by financial institutions in an era of digital transformation.



