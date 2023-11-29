Bank of Russia reports non-ruble savings of Russian households reached their lowest point in over decade

(MENAFN) In a significant economic shift, the Bank of Russia reports that non-ruble savings of Russian households have reached their lowest point in over a decade. The proportion of foreign currency in private accounts has been steadily decreasing since last year, totaling USD63.4 billion at the start of October. However, by early November, these deposits had dwindled further by USD3.7 billion, comprising just 9.4 percent of household savings, marking the lowest level since 2012 when non-ruble deposits amounted to USD69.2 billion.



Banking experts attribute this decline in foreign currency holdings to two primary factors: the strengthening of the ruble and higher deposit rates. As the ruble gains strength, many customers are reportedly withdrawing from what are perceived as 'toxic' currencies and favoring the Russian currency. Moreover, some are shifting towards the yuan, while others are opting for deposits in foreign banks.



Egor Suslov, Managing Director at Gazprombank Private Banking, explains, "A shift from foreign currencies in deposits is happening partly due to the withdrawal from 'toxic' currencies into the ruble, partly due to the transfer to the yuan, and partly due to transfers of currency to accounts and deposits in foreign banks."



The decline in foreign currency reserves has been particularly pronounced since early last year, coinciding with a surge in transfers to foreign banks. Responding to this trend, the Bank of Russia implemented restrictions on such transfers for individuals in March of the same year. The aim was to bolster the domestic economy by curbing the outflow of capital, especially in the face of Western sanctions.



Since the beginning of 2023, balances on foreign currency deposits have seen a sharp contraction, plummeting by almost 40 percent, equivalent to a staggering USD36.4 billion, as reported by data from the central bank. This drastic reduction underscores the evolving financial landscape in Russia, influenced by both domestic economic policies and broader geopolitical factors. As the country grapples with these changes, questions arise about the potential consequences for individual households and the broader financial stability of the nation.



