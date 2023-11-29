US BLM announces suspension of use of M-44 ejector devices

(MENAFN) The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced a suspension of the use of spring-loaded traps, known as M-44 ejector devices or "cyanide bombs," designed to disperse cyanide powder for killing coyotes and other predators. Wildlife advocates have long campaigned against these devices due to safety concerns, as they have inadvertently caused the death of thousands of pets and non-predator wildlife, including endangered species. Triggered by physical disturbances, these traps release a poisonous cloud from scented bait, posing a risk to the surrounding ecosystem.



Covering an expansive area of 390,625 square miles nationally, twice the size of California, where ranchers often graze cattle and sheep, the BLM's decision to halt the use of these devices was quietly communicated through a notice on its website. This move aligns with existing prohibitions by federal agencies like the National Park Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service. However, the Forest Service and 10 states still utilize these traps in various forms.



The discontinuation of cyanide traps by the BLM follows decades of efforts by wildlife advocates to outlaw this practice. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services acknowledges the unintended harm caused by these traps and their impact on a wide range of wildlife. Despite eight unsuccessful bills introduced in Congress since 2008 to ban these traps on federal and/or state lands, sponsors of pending legislation in the U.S. House and Senate express optimism that the BLM's decision will bolster broader support for banning these devices altogether.



Brooks Fahy, the executive director of Predator Defense, an Oregon-based watchdog group, has dedicated 40 years to advocating for the prohibition of sodium cyanide in traps. Notably, sodium cyanide is registered under the Environmental Protection Agency as a Category 1 toxicant, signifying the highest level of toxicity. The suspension by the BLM is seen as a positive step toward addressing the environmental and safety concerns associated with the use of cyanide traps across vast stretches of public lands.

