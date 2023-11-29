Apple proposes to end partnership with Goldman Sachs for credit-card, savings account

(MENAFN) Apple has presented Goldman Sachs with a proposal to terminate their credit-card and savings account partnership within the next 12 to 15 months, according to what was reported by a news outlet.



If executed, this move would effectively bring an end to one of the most prominent collaborations between a tech company and a bank.



Should this separation occur, Apple would be required to seek a new financial partner for its widely-used credit card, Apple Card, and the high-yield savings accounts branded under Apple.



Although Apple delivers these services through its wallet app on iPhones, Goldman Sachs manages the banking backend.



At the initial launch of the Apple Card in 2019, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was present at an Apple event held at its California campus.



However, the partnership has encountered challenges in recent years as Goldman Sachs, led by CEO David Solomon, stepped back from its earlier consumer banking ambitions due to escalating costs.



The bank has also faced regulatory scrutiny regarding its handling of refunds and billing errors, as well as allegations of gender discrimination in determining credit limits.



Earlier in the year, Goldman Sachs announced its intention to "consider strategic alternatives" for its consumer banking business.

