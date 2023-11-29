Great investor passes away at age 99

(MENAFN) In a poignant announcement on Wednesday, Berkshire Hathaway revealed that Charles Munger, the legendary investor and vice chairman of the conglomerate, had passed away in a California hospital just a month shy of his 100th birthday. Munger, often hailed as Warren Buffett's closest confidant, played an instrumental role in shaping Berkshire Hathaway into the powerhouse it is today. The company's statement noted that Munger's demise was peaceful, though no specific cause of death was disclosed.



Warren Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and CEO, expressed deep sorrow at the loss, acknowledging Munger's profound influence on the company's success. "Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom, and participation," Buffett remarked in a statement that resonated with the sentiments of investors globally.



Known as the 'Oracle of Pasadena,' Munger earned his reputation for market intuition and economic foresight, much like Buffett's 'Oracle of Omaha' moniker. His ability to articulate insights with clarity and simplicity endeared him to investors worldwide, drawing crowds to Berkshire's annual shareholder weekends eager to glean wisdom from both Munger and Buffett on matters of finance and life.



A distinctive aspect of Munger's investment philosophy was his steerage away from 'cigar butt' companies, those lacking long-term potential, in favor of well-run, quality enterprises with undervalued share prices. His strategic decisions and sagacious investment guidance played a pivotal role in Berkshire Hathaway's ascent.



Online tributes have been pouring in from netizens, with many sharing Munger's memorable quotes. One such quip, delivered at the 2010 annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting, humorously addressed the issue of inflation: "If I can be optimistic when I’m nearly dead, surely the rest of you can handle a little inflation."



At the time of his passing, Munger boasted an estimated net worth of USD2.6 billion, securing him the 1,182nd spot on Forbes' list of the world's richest individuals. Despite his considerable wealth, Munger led a humble life, personally driving his own car, even as he utilized a wheelchair in his final years. His legacy as a financial luminary and his contributions to the world of investments are likely to be celebrated and remembered for generations to come.





MENAFN29112023000045015687ID1107508969