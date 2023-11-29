Amazon announces launch of Q, generative AI chatbot, in response to competitors

(MENAFN) Amazon has announced the launch of Q, a business chatbot fueled by generative artificial intelligence, marking the tech giant's response to competitors who have garnered attention with their own chatbot offerings. The announcement was made during Amazon's annual conference for its AWS cloud computing service in Las Vegas. This move comes as a reaction to the success of rivals, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, which sparked widespread interest in generative AI tools capable of generating human-like text for various purposes, including emails, marketing content, and essays.



Q is positioned as a tool that can synthesize content, streamline everyday communications, and assist employees in tasks like blog post generation. Amazon emphasizes that businesses can integrate Q with their own data and systems, providing a customized experience tailored to specific business needs. The technology is currently available for preview, showcasing Amazon's push to establish a foothold in the rapidly evolving landscape of generative AI chatbots.



Despite Amazon's dominance as a cloud computing provider, it lags behind competitors like Microsoft and Google in the realm of AI research, particularly in the field of generative AI. While Amazon's cloud computing services remain formidable, a recent Stanford University index ranking the transparency of the top 10 foundational AI models, including Amazon's Titan, placed the company at the bottom. The lack of transparency raises concerns, making it challenging for customers to assess the reliability and safety of Amazon's AI technology. Nevertheless, Amazon's entry into the generative AI-powered chatbot space with Q reflects the company's commitment to staying competitive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

