Prices of US gas see decrease over past 70 days

(MENAFN) Across the United States, a notable and sustained drop in gas prices has provided relief to consumers over the past 70 days, according to Andrew Gross, spokesperson for motor club AAA. Since September 19, gas prices have either decreased or remained stable, with the national average standing just below USD3.25 as of Tuesday, representing a 25-cent reduction from a month ago and 30 cents less than the same period last year. This decline is attributed to multiple factors, including a recent fall in oil prices, a seasonal decrease in demand, and a broader trend of easing inflation.



Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, highlights the economic impact of this trend, noting that each penny decrease in the national average saves motorists approximately USD3.8 million. With a cumulative reduction of 30 cents, consumers are collectively spending hundreds of millions less on gasoline compared to a year ago. However, experts caution that the global energy market remains volatile, and sustained lower gas prices are not guaranteed.



The ongoing decrease in gas prices is, in part, explained by seasonality. The transition to winter blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce than its summer counterpart, contributes to the cost decline. Additionally, the colder months typically witness a reduction in travel as shorter days and unfavorable weather conditions make staying home more appealing, leading to a decrease in overall demand.



While the seasonal cycle plays a significant role, other economic factors also influence the current state of gas prices. Inflation, though lower than the previous year, remains relatively high and continues to impact consumer spending habits. The combination of these factors underscores the complexity of the energy market, with the potential for fluctuations in gas prices in the future.

