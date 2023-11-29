Lightning in India’s Gujarat claims lives of over 27

(MENAFN) During thunderstorms in India's western state of Gujarat, at least 27 individuals lost their lives, while around 25 sustained injuries due to lightning strikes.



State government data indicated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail occurring on Sunday and Monday, with certain areas receiving up to 14cm of rainfall.



Within a span of 24 hours across 12 districts, fatalities were reported, with 19 occurring in the Banaskantha district. Additionally, two individuals lost their lives due to a structural collapse, as reported by Gujarat's State Emergency Operations Centre.



“I express my deepest condolences for the irreparable loss to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy," India’s Home Minister Amit Shah stated in a post on social media. "The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”



The National Crime Records Bureau reported an average of 49 deaths annually due to lightning strikes between 2017 and 2021.



In the recent storms, over 70 animals, including cattle, buffalo, camels, and goats, fell victim to the lightning. The storms also resulted in damage to several houses and structures, along with the destruction of crops.



"We will begin a survey soon to assess the loss suffered," Raghavji Patel, Gujarat Agriculture Minister, declared on Monday.

