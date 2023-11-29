Erdogan pledges to increase efforts to secure release of hostages, lasting cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey is poised to intensify its diplomatic initiatives with the goal of securing the release of hostages and working towards the establishment of a lasting cease-fire in Gaza.



In a speech given to the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party, Erdogan stated that Israeli Premier Netanyahu conducted one of the "greatest atrocities "of the century, and told the history writer to not close the book before he labels him as the "butcher of Gaza."



In addition, he highlighted that recent statements emanating from Netanyahu's government were eroding optimism regarding the transformation of the existing humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip into a sustainable cease-fire.



Furthermore, he remarked that the current pronouncements made by Netanyahu's administration were casting a shadow on the prospects of a lasting resolution to the conflict.



Regarding Turkey's commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, President Erdogan conveyed that a second relief vessel, loaded with an extensive 1,500 tons of essential humanitarian aid materials, is scheduled to embark on its journey later this Wednesday.



Erdogan's announcement underscores Turkey's ongoing dedication to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through substantial and timely assistance initiatives.

