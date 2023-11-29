US Military Aircraft Crashes In Sea Off Japan, Crew's Condition Unknown

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A U.S. military aircraft carrying eight people crashed into the sea off western Japan on Wednesday, and reports indicate that three people have been found, but their conditions remain unknown.

The incident involved a tilt-rotor V-22 Osprey near Yakushima Island's airport.

Fishermen reported discovering three individuals in the waters near the crash site, but their conditions remained uncertain.

Witnesses observed the aircraft's left engine seemingly on fire as it descended just before 3 pm Japan time.

The U.S. forces in the region were actively gathering information about the incident.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, stated that the plane vanished from radar at 2.40 pm local time.

The Osprey, known for its dual helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft capabilities, is operated by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, and Japan Self-Defense Forces.

This crash adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding Osprey's deployment in Japan, with critics citing safety concerns while the U.S. military and Japan maintain their safety records.

