Investment icon Charlie Munger dies at 99, leaving legacy at Berkshire Hathaway

(MENAFN) Renowned investor Charlie Munger, instrumental in shaping Berkshire Hathaway alongside Warren Buffett, has passed away at the age of 99 at a California hospital, just a month before his 100th birthday. Berkshire Hathaway officially confirmed Munger's demise, acknowledging his profound impact on the company's success.



In a statement, Warren Buffett expressed deep gratitude for Munger's invaluable contributions, emphasizing that Berkshire Hathaway's current stature would not have been attainable without Munger's inspiration, wisdom, and active involvement. Buffett dedicated a portion of his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders earlier this year to pay tribute to Munger, underscoring the significance of their partnership.



Munger played a pivotal role as Buffett's confidant, offering insights on investment strategies and key business decisions. His leadership spanned over five decades, during which he served as Berkshire's longtime vice chairman. Despite relying on a wheelchair for mobility in recent years, Munger maintained mental acuity, evident in his extensive interactions during annual meetings and interviews with various media outlets, including an investing podcast, The Wall Street Journal, and CNBC.



Charlie Munger's passing marks the end of an era for Berkshire Hathaway, leaving an indelible mark on the investment world and a legacy of enduring wisdom and leadership.

MENAFN29112023000045015682ID1107508326