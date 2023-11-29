Main stocks in US closes higher than estimates on Tuesday

(MENAFN) Investors experienced a predominantly positive market close as optimism grew surrounding a robust consumer confidence report and increasing belief that the Federal Reserve has concluded its aggressive interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 saw a marginal 0.1 percent increase, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 83 points and the Nasdaq composite climbing 0.3 percent.



The positive sentiment was further fueled by a decline in Treasury yields following remarks by Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. Waller expressed growing confidence that the Fed could successfully bring inflation back to its 2 percent target. Additionally, the Conference Board's November consumer confidence survey exceeded analysts' expectations.



On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed at 4,554.89, up 0.1 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.2 percent, adding 83.51 points to reach 35,416.98. The Nasdaq composite also saw a 0.3 percent increase, gaining 40.73 points to settle at 14,281.76. In contrast, the Russell 2000 index, representing smaller companies, experienced a 0.5 percent decline, dropping 8.35 points to 1,792.81.



Looking at the weekly performance, the S&P 500 is down 0.1 percent, the Dow is up 0.1 percent, the Nasdaq is up 0.2 percent, and the Russell 2000 is down 0.8 percent. However, for the year, the S&P 500 has shown a substantial 18.6 percent increase, the Dow is up 6.8 percent, the Nasdaq has surged by 36.5 percent, and the Russell 2000 has gained 1.8 percent. The combination of positive consumer confidence and a perceived halt in aggressive interest rate actions by the Federal Reserve has contributed to a generally favorable market outlook.

MENAFN29112023000045015682ID1107508304