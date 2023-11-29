Controversial Preacher Jerome Fernando Returns To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Controversial preacher Jerome Fernando returned to Sri Lanka today after a court order was issued not to arrest him.

According to reports, Pastor Jerome Fernando arrived from Singapore and left the airport through the Golden route of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is expected to record a statement from Jerome Fernando over a sermon he delivered where he had reportedly been critical of Buddhism and other religions.

Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles had told reporters in June that there were a number of complaints received against Jerome Fernando.

He said that the Criminal Investigations Department was investigating Jerome Fernando.

Fernando had apologized after concerns were raised over the comments he made at the service.

The preacher apologized if he had hurt any Buddhists, Hindus or Muslims through his preaching.

However, he said he will not apologize for saying anything that is in the Bible.