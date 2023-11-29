Twinkl Netherlands Gifts 1 Million Free Resources To Celebrate 5 December

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Twinkl, the global leader in educational publishing, is delighted to extend a warm invitation to teachers, parents, and children in the Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Saba, Bonaire, and St Eustatius, to join in the festivities with a unique and enriching Twinkl Free Day on 5 December 2023.

To make this joyous occasion even more memorable, Twinkl Netherlands is offering over a million free educational resources which includes ESL; games; lesson fillers, sustainable crafts and worksheets, as well as a multitude of creative ideas for Sinterklaas, Christmas decorations, homemade gifts, and more.

Educators looking to inspire creativity in the classroom can rely on Twinkl's comprehensive arts and crafts resources. Moreover, time-saving tools are also provided to facilitate the creation of decorations, enabling educators to accomplish more in less time. These invaluable resources are suitable for both home and classroom use, ensuring everyone is well-prepared for the upcoming festive celebrations .

Twinkl's extensive collection of educational tools and festive resources encompasses lesson plans, worksheets, activities, and games, all meticulously designed to support educational endeavours and the learning process, whether in the classroom or at home. The website hosts an array of recipes, gift ideas, and festive decorations to help craft magical celebrations.

In addition to the wealth of resources, Twinkl offers free access to all Twinkl Originals eBooks on Twinkl Free Day. Parents and teachers are encouraged to download as many captivating stories and engaging activities as they desire on December 5th. The Twinkl Originals app is also available for children, allowing them to enjoy enchanting stories read aloud.

The free resources mentioned here and so much more, are accessible without any special codes or payment information, and there is no obligation to continue using Twinkl after the offer expires. Please note that this free offer is available for only one day, December 5th. Everyone in the Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Saba, Bonaire, and St Eustatius will have access to this offer by visiting .

For further details on this exceptional offer and access to festive resources and eBooks, please visit Twinkl's blog at . Should you have any questions or require more information about this offer, please do not hesitate to contact Twinkl via the details below.

About Twinkl:

Twinkl was founded in 2010 in Sheffield by husband and wife Jonathan and Susie Seaton, with a mission 'to help those who teach'.

The company provides high quality, online learning materials and services, which are all teacher-created and checked.

Twinkl offers over 1 million resources, with new content added daily. This ranges from schemes of work and assessments to augmented reality games and much more.

Twinkl is used and trusted by schools and educators in over 200 countries and regions, including primary and secondary school teachers, nursery workers and parents.

Twinkl has over 1400 team members based in its two Sheffield offices and remotely around the globe.

More information can be found at twinkl

Our story:

The idea for Twinkl came to Jonathan and Susie Seaton when Susie was working as an Early Years teacher and couldn't find the materials she needed for her lessons online. As a result, Susie was working evenings and weekends to make resources from scratch.

Speaking to colleagues and friends, the couple found that Susie was not alone in her situation. So, to help other teachers, they began creating and publishing educational resources online from their spare bedroom.

The business grew quickly and organically as educators embraced the high-quality materials. The team grew quickly too, with current and former teachers, as well as experts in content and design soon joining Jonathan and Susie in their mission 'to help those who teach.'

Jonathan and Susie are delighted that Twinkl is now taking this mission across the world, returning time and energy to educators that is better spent in the classroom with their pupils or on themselves at home.