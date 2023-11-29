Azerbaijan Allocates 4.5 Million Manat For Highway Reconstruction - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
an order on the allocation of 4.5 million manat ($2.6 million) for
the reconstruction of the Sugovushan‒Kalbajar (9 km)‒Aghdara‒Aghdam
highway.
