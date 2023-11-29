-->


Caspian Five To Meet In Moscow Next Week


11/29/2023 6:11:22 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian Five will meet in Moscow on December 5, Azernews reports.

"A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states: Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan is scheduled for 5 December in Moscow under the chairmanship of our Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Zakharova said.

"A number of bilateral meetings of the Russian Foreign Minister with his counterparts are scheduled on the margins of this format's Ministerial Council," Zakharova added.

