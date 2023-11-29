Caspian Five To Meet In Moscow Next Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a
briefing that the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian Five will meet
in Moscow on December 5, Azernews reports.
"A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral
states: Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan is
scheduled for 5 December in Moscow under the chairmanship of our
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Zakharova said.
"A number of bilateral meetings of the Russian Foreign Minister
with his counterparts are scheduled on the margins of this format's
Ministerial Council," Zakharova added.
MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107508225
