Azerbaijani-Armenian Border To Be Discussed At Session Tomorrow

A meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian border will be held on November 30 at the
section of Gazakh and Ijevan, Azernews reports.
According to the information, a meeting of Armenian and
Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin
Mustafayev will be held.
The meeting will be held at the Karavansaray (Ijevan) and Kazakh
sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border within the framework of
the work of state commissions on border demarcation issues.
