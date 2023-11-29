-->


Azerbaijani-Armenian Border To Be Discussed At Session Tomorrow


11/29/2023 6:11:20 AM

A meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border will be held on November 30 at the section of Gazakh and Ijevan, Azernews reports.

According to the information, a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev will be held.

The meeting will be held at the Karavansaray (Ijevan) and Kazakh sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border within the framework of the work of state commissions on border demarcation issues.

