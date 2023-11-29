Azerbaijan Has A Lot Of Potential For Renewable Energy: IFC Country Manager

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan has a lot of potential for renewable energy, mostly
solar energy.
Ivana Fernandes Duarte, IFC Regional Manager for the South
Caucasus and Head of Mission, told Azernews during
the presentation conference of the World Bank Group held on the
Azerbaijan Country Climate and Development Report.
She emphasised that Azerbaijan has taken many important steps in
this direction and noted that Azerbaijan is acting according to all
standards to achieve its goals.
"This report is looking at where Azerbaijan currently stands and
what needs to be done to achieve its ambitious goals to reduce
greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as per its commitment under the
Paris alignment.
In addition, IFC regional manager Duarte spoke about the
opportunities of the private sector in Azerbaijan and noted that
private capital can be a strong supporter for achieving
Azerbaijan's goals.
"As IFC, we are focusing on the potential of the private sector,
and we see that the utilisation of private capital and know-how
will be essential for Azerbaijan to achieve these goals. Also, we
see a lot of potential to use private capital and know-how
resources in the area of renewable energy, including
electromobility, climate-smart agriculture, and the financial
sector," she said.
Ivana Fernandes Duarte also emphasised that the IFC always fully
supports Azerbaijan.
"As the IFC, we have always supported Azerbaijan on the way the
country to develop and diversify its economy," she underlined.
