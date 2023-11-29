Azerbaijan, Pakistan Sign Mou On Foreign Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Centre for
Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) and
representatives of the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, Azernews reports, with reference to the
information provided by the Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms
and Communication (CAERC).
According to the information, at an online meeting, the
executive director of the institution, Vusal Gasimli, emphasised
the importance of friendly and fraternal relations between
Azerbaijan and Pakistan and noted that cooperation between think
tanks of the two countries in the field of economic research will
contribute to the development of these relations. He provided
detailed information about the economic reforms being carried out
in Azerbaijan, the country's position in international rankings,
and spoke in detail about the monitoring and evaluation activities
of the Center, Azexport, EnterpriseAzerbaijan, Digital Trade
Hub, and Azranking
V. Gasimli noted that Pakistani investors are very interested in
the economy of Azerbaijan, especially in the areas liberated from
occupation; further expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the
field of creating renewable energy sources and sustainable
infrastructure will make a positive contribution to the economic
development of the countries. . He added that a joint project of
the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the Statistical,
Economic and Social Research and Training Center of Islamic
Countries (SESRIC) is being implemented to publish the book
“Economy of the OIC Countries.” V. Kasimli invited researchers from
the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations to take part in this
project.
At the meeting, the Chairman of the Pakistan Council on Foreign
Relations, Ambassador Syed Hassan Habib, noted that the
organisation he heads attaches particular importance to
establishing close relations with Azerbaijan and that the signed
Memorandum of Understanding will serve as a basis for joint
cooperation between CAERC and the Pakistan Council on Foreign
Relations in the future. As he reported, they are particularly
interested in cooperation in the field of joint research for the
development of Pakistani-Azerbaijani trade relations.
The online discussion was attended by Deputy Executive Director
of CAERC Ramil Huseyn, Advisor to the Executive Director of CAERC
Ayaz Museyibov, Head of the Economic Analysis Department Gunay
Guliyeva, Head of the Public Relations Department Zanura Talibova,
Head of the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal Matanat Musayeva, Senior
advisor of Strategic Planning Department Vusala Jafarova, as well
as Executive Secretary of Pakistan Foreign Relations Council Syed
Ghulam Raza .
