Azerbaijan Hosts International Insurance Forum Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum will be held in
Baku in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the information provided by
the Executive Director of the Association of Insurers of
Azerbaijan, Elmar Mirsalayev.
The executive director informed that, until 2020, Azerbaijan
held an annual international insurance forum. However, the COVID-19
pandemic, which engulfed the whole world in 2020, led to a
temporary postponement of this forum as well as many projects.
"Therefore, we are planning to hold the International Insurance
Forum in 2024. We will restore the tradition of international
insurance forums in our country. This forum will strengthen the
direct connection of our local insurers with the world insurance
markets, and the world insurers will get acquainted with our
insurance sector," he said.
