Garabagh University To Become Research Center, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Garabagh University will become a research centre.
According to Azernews , Science and Education
Minister Emin Amrullayev said this during his speech at today's
general assembly of ANAS. According to the minister, Azerbaijan
will have the opportunity to build everything anew.
"It is impossible to create a university in one day. But we want
to believe that in September 2024 we will have the opportunity to
see students, researchers, and young scientists there," the
minister said.
It should be noted that on November 28, Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the Garabagh
University in the town of Khankendi.
MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107508220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.