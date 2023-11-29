-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Garabagh University To Become Research Center, Minister Says


11/29/2023 6:11:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Garabagh University will become a research centre.

According to Azernews , Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said this during his speech at today's general assembly of ANAS. According to the minister, Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to build everything anew.

"It is impossible to create a university in one day. But we want to believe that in September 2024 we will have the opportunity to see students, researchers, and young scientists there," the minister said.

It should be noted that on November 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the Garabagh University in the town of Khankendi.

MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107508220

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search