Garabagh University To Become Research Center, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Garabagh University will become a research centre.

According to Azernews , Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said this during his speech at today's general assembly of ANAS. According to the minister, Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to build everything anew.

"It is impossible to create a university in one day. But we want to believe that in September 2024 we will have the opportunity to see students, researchers, and young scientists there," the minister said.

It should be noted that on November 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the Garabagh University in the town of Khankendi.